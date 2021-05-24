Home

Australia

Australia to halve arrivals and trial home quarantine

| @BBCWorld
July 2, 2021 5:49 pm
The increased limits will be a blow to overseas Australians and others wishing to enter the country [Source: BBC]

Australia will halve the number of international arrivals it accepts after COVID outbreaks put half the population in lockdown this week.

The country’s strict border rules have only allowed Australians and people with exemptions to enter.

From 14 July, Australia will accept just over 3,000 people a week – a measure likely to last until next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the cuts would reduce pressure on the quarantine system.

Virus leaks from hotel quarantine – which is mandatory for all arrivals – have been the source of numerous outbreaks across the country.

“Simply reducing the caps doesn’t necessarily provide a fail safe but because of the particular virulency of the Delta strain, it is believed that is a prudent action while we remain in this suppression phase of the virus,” Mr Morrison said.

The Australian government has faced criticism for its strict border policies and the new arrival caps will make it even more difficult for many to return home.

To mitigate some of the cuts, Mr Morrison said the number of repatriation flights for Australians wanting to fly home would be increased. It would also begin trialling home quarantine arrangements for vaccinated travellers.

Mr Morrison indicated that arrival limits would not be lifted again until most Australians have been vaccinated – a goal that won’t be achieved until next year.

The new rules come after outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant plunged seven cities – including Sydney, Brisbane and Perth – into lockdowns over the past week.

The country has recorded about 250 cases, with most tied to a cluster in Sydney, its largest city.

Sydney’s five million residents are under a stay-at-home order until 9 July.

