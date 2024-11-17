Albanese delays emissions target update

[Source: BBC]

Anthony Albanese looks increasingly unlikely to detail his government’s new emissions target ahead of the next federal election, resisting calls to follow other world leaders in setting a 2035 target.

The prime minister has just completed his final day in Lima, Peru, where he has been meeting with the leaders of Pacific-rim nations for the APEC summit.

He has used the forum as a chance to talk up Australia’s potential to be a renewable energy super-power that is rich in the resources needed to drive the green economy.

But speaking with the ABC’s Insiders program, Mr Albanese refused to commit to announcing the 2035 target ahead of the election, only promising to do it “sometime next year”.

Tackling climate change has been a key focus of the talks in Lima and is slated to be high on the agenda when Mr Albanese meets with the leaders of the world’s largest economies for a two-day G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the coming days.

British Prime Minister Keir Stamer this week committed his government to cutting emissions by 81 per cent by 2035, insisting it could be achieved without telling people how to live their lives.

Under the Paris Climate Accords, Australia too is expected to set a 2035 target next year.