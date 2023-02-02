2 US search and rescue units heading to Turkey

Two search and rescue units from the United States will be sent to Turkey to assist with the aftermath of the earthquake, US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake told CNN on Monday.

Flake says there will be two teams from the US. One from Fairfax County and another from Los Angeles.

Flake says that Turkey is going to need help with destroyed structures, saying that the last he knew was that 28 buildings were either down or partially damaged.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with his counterpart on Monday, the State Department said.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister discussed ways the United States and our partners could best assist.

Secretary Blinken confirmed that the initial assistance response was already underway and pledged to do all that we can in coordination with Türkiye to assist the victims of the earthquake in both Türkiye and Syria.

In terms of getting support into Syria, Flake noted there are a number of humanitarian and church groups the US has worked in the country.

He says it makes it “doubly difficult” that there is no functioning government in Syria.

Flake suggested that Americans direct donations through the Red Cross, non-profits and church groups if they want to help.