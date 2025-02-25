We'll lose if we play like Drua:Waratahs Coach

Waratahs head coach Dan McKellar

The Waratahs are not going to play an expansive game like the Fijian Drua does because it can come back to hurt the Australian side.

This is the view of Waratahs head coach Dan McKellar when asked about this week’s Shop N Save Super Rugby clash in Sydney.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he says both the Hurricanes and Brumbies have to score more than 30 points to beat the Drua.

He says they won’t go out there and try to play like the Fijian side as he believes they’d get beaten if that was the case – so the Waratahs will play their game.

McKellar goes on to say that they’ll need to make sure they’ve got their error count nice and low, tackle well or the Drua will hurt them from turnover attack.

The New South Wales side know how Fiji play they offload and are very good on transition, so they will need to be clinical.

Defence is the buzz word as the Waratahs look to avoid being seduced into a game of razzle dazzle rugby against the flamboyant Drua.

The Waratahs return to action on Friday night after a second-round bye intent on not falling into the trap of trying to match the all-out attacking style of the free-wheeling Pacific Islanders.

There will be a double header at Allianz Stadium with the Waratahs women hosting the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women at 6:05pm on Friday.

Just after that match, the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs kicks off at the same venue at 8:35pm.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.