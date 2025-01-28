Rising star Taletawa prioritizes education

Weightlifting Fiji will be without the services of one of its top female athletes, Miriama Taletawa, for much of the 2025 season.

According to head coach Henry Elder, the 19-year-old will miss several major international tournaments this year due to her tertiary studies.

Taletawa, who completed high school last year, is now pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree.

Article continues after advertisement

Elder highlights that Taletawa remains part of the team, but her training time will be reduced due to her academic commitments.

The Lauan lass will notably miss the Pacific Mini Games in July.

“So for Miriama, we had a talk, and she’s still training with us, but this year she will be pulling out of a lot of competitions. Maybe she’ll be putting her hand up for one, but because of her studies, she has asked if she can pull out of most of our competitions. I respect that and we’ve respected that, for us it is important that all of our athletes have an education.”

However, Elder is confident that Taletawa will be able to represent Fiji at two major international tournaments at the end of the year.

Taletawa, who was also named Sportswoman of the Year, has made a significant impact on weightlifting in the past five years.

Her notable achievements include a bronze medal at the 2023 Oceania Under-23 Junior and Youth Championship in Samoa and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Championship in Suva last year.

She was also a member of Team Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games.