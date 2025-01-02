More international outing for weightlifting

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

With their first international outing set to be held next month, Weightlifting Fiji has an exciting and busy schedule for 2025.

Head coach Henry Elder has confirmed that there will be more international competitions compared to last year, but is adamant his team is ready.

His team have started preparations since November last year, and have only rested on public holidays so far.

He adds that he wants to fully prepare his athletes for all these tournaments, as he is confident of their potential to do great things.

Team Weightlifting Fiji will first compete in a tournament in Samoa in February, marking the reopening of the Oceania Weightlifting Institute.

In March, the team will compete in a youth and junior invitational tournament in Australia, followed by the Oceania U23 Junior and Youth Championship.

In April, they will participate in the World Youth and Junior Championship in Peru, then the Pacific Mini Games

“So that’s the mid-year, so the last competition for us or the second last. We’re looking at one more or two more competitions so the World Championship is in Norway and that is in October. And then the Qatar Cup which is in December.”

Later in the year, the team will compete at the World Championships in Norway in October, and the Qatar Cup in December.

Elder hopes for adequate support as they prepare for these international competitions.