Wales call up Scarlets' Plumtree for Italy test

Wales have bolstered their Six Nations squad by calling up Scarlets back-rower Taine Plumtree as concerns persist over the fitness of number eight

Aaron Wainwright and centre Owen Watkin.

Plumtree is set to join the squad in Nice before they head to Rome for their clash against Italy next Saturday.

Additionally, Sale prop Will Griff John has rejoined the team at their training camp in the south of France after recovering from a head injury.

Despite their injuries, Wainwright and Watkin have not been officially released from the squad, and the Welsh Rugby Union has yet to confirm a timeline for their return to action.