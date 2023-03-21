Venue change for Tri-Nations

The match-day venue for Thursday’s Tri-Nations FIFA international Friendlies have been changed.

The initial plan was Fiji and Fiji Under-20 clash to be held at the Fiji Football Association Academy Ground in Ba.

However, the Fiji FA has confirmed this match will instead be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Vanuatu Football Team [ Source : Fiji Football/Facebook]

Solomon Islands Football Team [ Source : Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys will take on the Fiji Under-20 at 2pm while the Solomon Islands meet Vanuatu at 5pm.

Both Fijian sides lost their opening matches yesterday with the U20 losing 4-1 to the Solomons, and their senior counterparts were beaten 2-1 by Vanuatu.

Tri- Nations Fifa International Fiji U20 VS Solomon Islands U23 [ Source : Fiji Football/Facebook]