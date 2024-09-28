Tikoisuva urges youth participation as 96th Pineapple Cup commences

Games Coordinator Litia Tikoisuva

The 96th edition of the Pineapple Cup, one of Fiji’s most prestigious sporting tournaments, has officially commenced, with Games Coordinator Litia Tikoisuva calling for greater youth participation.

The tournament, which began in 1928, continues to attract top players from across the country and has been sponsored by quantitative finance firms for the past eight years.

While she acknowledged the strong presence of experienced players, she expressed concern about the declining involvement of younger athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we face at the moment is the youngsters are not willing to take part in the sport, we would like them to come on board, so they’ll be taking over as future Fiji representatives.”

She adds that fans can expect some really great competitions from this year’s tournament.

The 2-day event started today at the Suva Bowling Club and will finish tomorrow.