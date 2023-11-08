Slovenia beat Australia in BJK Finals opener

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her match against Australia's Daria Saville [Source: Reuters]

Last year’s Billie Jean King Cup runners-up Australia suffered an awful start to the Finals as they lost 2-1 to Slovenia in their opening Group B match in Seville.

Kaja Juvan got outsiders Slovenia off to a flyer with a 6-4 6-1 defeat of a rusty Ajla Tomljanovic.

Former French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek then overcame Daria Saville 6-1 6-4 to give Slovenia an unassailable lead.

The Australian pairing of Storm Hunter and Kimberly Birrell did win the doubles rubber against Veronika Erjavec and Ela Milic but they are already up against it in the group.

The 12 qualifying nations are split into four sections of three with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Reigning champions Switzerland were trailing the Czech Republic in the day’s second group match after teenager Linda Noskova battled back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat fellow 18-year-old Celine Naef. Viktorija Golubic was up against Maria Bouzkova in the second singles.