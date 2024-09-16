Prabhu claims over 45 category in Tennis Championship

Praful Prabhu

Tennis player Praful Prabhu returned to the fold after 35 years and claimed a win in the Over-45 Men’s Singles category final at the Vodafone Suva Tennis Championship at Victoria Courts this morning in Suva.

Prabhu says he left the game 35 years ago and decided that he needed to get back on track, not only to play but also due to the rise in non-communicable diseases in the country.

He adds that winning the title at his age is something he is proud of.

“I had the skills but it was the stamina I didn’t have so I trained with them.”

Prabhu says he did not expect to reach the final but is grateful for the support of the Victoria Tennis group, who helped him get back in shape for this competition.

He is also a former Junior Champion.

Meanwhile, the four-day championship wraps up today.