Pavon, Homa share lead after second round at Sun City

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon carded a six-under-par 66 to grab a share of the lead with American Max Homa after the second round of the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club.

Pavon, who has had two top 10s and a victory in his last four outings, and Homa are at 10 under-par in the tournament regarded as Africa’s major championship, one shot ahead of England’s Don Bradbury (69).

Pavon carded five birdies and an eagle, his only blemish a bogey at the par-four 15th, as he followed up his opening round 68 on Thursday.

Homa carded a 68 on Friday and is yet to drop a shot in 36 holes having sunk 10 birdies on his debut at Sun City.

Tommy Fleetwood has won the previous two tournaments played at the Gary Player Country Club and is four shots back going into the weekend after a second-round 67.