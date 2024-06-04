Kamoe off to Tennis Nations Cup

Tarani Kamoe (middle) [Source: Tennis Fiji]

National rep Tarani Kamoe says it was great to be part of yet another successful Extra Fiji Tennis Open tournament that concluded over the weekend.

She says it’s going to be a pretty busy week after leaving our shores yesterday for the Nations Cup in American Samoa.

Kamoe says she’s excited about the lineup of events ahead and looks forward to doing her best.

“I just worked my way up and until this day, here I am. It’s back-to-back tournaments here and in American Samoa and I’m pretty excited about lots of Tennis in this whole year. The entire thing is quiet exciting so yeah.”

She won the best female player award over the weekend in Nadi and walked away with $1,000 prize money.