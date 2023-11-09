Italy beat France in BJK Cup Finals after two singles wins

Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates during her match against France's Alize Cornet [Source: Reuters]

Singles wins for Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini gave Italy victory over France in their opening Group D clash at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville.

Trevisan recovered from a slow start to beat the experienced Alize Cornet 2-6 6-2 6-2 in the opening rubber.

The 27-year-old Paolini then battled back from 4-2 down in the deciding set to beat Caroline Garcia 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 in a match lasting two hours and 39 minutes.

France will seek to at least get a point on the board in the later doubles.

Italy have now beaten France five times in their last seven meetings in the flagship women’s team competition.

Later on Wednesday hosts Spain face Canada in the first action in Group C.