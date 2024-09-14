Increase in participation at Tennis championship

Suva Tennis Association President Pin Ma says it’s great to see the increase in the number of participants in this years Vodafone Suva Open Tennis Championships.

There are 115 participants this year, compared to the 90-plus participants last year.

Ma adds it’s always amazing to see the talent, not only from seasoned players but from youngsters as well.

“It’s good the Tennis talent in Fiji’s community really coming up, we also have a few first timers, some overseas players and some from the West and some left the sport for quite some time and because of this tournament and they started to practice and are back in the Tennis community.”

He says this year’s competition includes participants from the Solomon Islands, France, and Korea.

The competition concluded at the Victoria and Paradiso courts this afternoon and will continue tomorrow at the same venue, with the final to be held on Monday.