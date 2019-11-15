Australian Open may be delayed due to air quality affected by bushfires

World number 2 Novak Djokovic says organizers may have to consider delaying the start of the Australian Open Tennis tournament.

The defending men’s champion says it may happen if Melbourne’s air quality continues to be affected by bush-fires.

Djokovic who is also the ATP Player Council president – says he is concerned about potential health issues at Melbourne Park and believe measures may have to be put in place to protect players if the air quality continues to deteriorate.

Djokovic says the ATP Player Council will meet ahead of the season-opening grand slam to discuss options but admits delaying the start may have to be considered.

The Australian Open is scheduled from the 20th January to the 2nd of February.

[Source:TVNZ]