Suva Touch Rugby Association to compete in Pacific Cup

Suva Touch Rugby Association will be competing in the Pacific Cup competition in New Zealand later this year.

This was confirmed by their president and former national rep Jalesi Young during the opening of their 2025 season yesterday.

Their expression of interest to the tournament coordinators was recently accepted, as they prepare to debut at the annual tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re grateful to the Pacific Cup board and committee members in accepting our expression of interest in joining the 2025 Pacific Cup in New Zealand this year. So basically our season is where we will be picking out all the cream for our teams going for the 2025 Pacific Cup.”

He adds beginning their season early will help them fully prepare well their teams for the tournament.

Over the next few weeks, coaches and selectors will be watching players closely, as they hope to have an extended squad as soon as possible.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.