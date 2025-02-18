Masi expected to play despite injury scare

Fijian Drua centre Iosefo Masi. [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua centre Iosefo Masi gave fans a scare when he left the field early during their Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Brumbies.

However, coach Glen Jackson has assured that it was nothing serious, he just had cramps.

Masi, who battled a hamstring injury earlier in the pre-season, was closely monitored heading into the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Jackson admitted that while they wanted him to play the full 80 minutes, his fitness level wasn’t quite there yet.

“We obviously love Masi, so we wanted him on the field, but he probably didn’t have enough K’s under his belt to last the whole 80. He only had a cramp, really bad cramp, so we’re expecting him to have some minutes on the game.”

The Drua coaching staff is focused on managing Masi’s workload to ensure he stays in peak physical condition for the rest of the season.

While he may have limited minutes in the coming weeks, the plan is to gradually build him back to full fitness.

For now, Masi’s status remains positive, with the team set to reassess him after their latest training session before making a final decision on his availability for the next game.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes at 3.35 pm this Saturday in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link