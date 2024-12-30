Lead by action not words says Lomani

Frank Lomani [Source: Supplied]

The phrase ‘action speaks louder than words’ rings true for Fijian Drua co-captain, Frank Lomani, heading into the new Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Lomani is glad their leadership cadre is growing with the inclusion of Mesake Doge and Peni Ravai.

And then there are other players who are starting to step into leadership roles, including himself and Tevita Ikanivere.

However, Lomani is not resting on his laurels, he says he needs to do more.

“I want to be a leader by action and not by words – only so that we can carry this team forward and win Super Rugby.”



[Source: Supplied]

Lomani is someone who gives his all on the field and is one of the reasons the Drua coach has given him a bigger responsibility next season.

This year Lomani played 542 minutes for the side and scored 22 points from four tries and one conversion.

The Drua team is on a break after spending a week in Kadavu and they’ll be back in camp in about a week’s time, preparing for what is expected to be grueling Super Rugby season.