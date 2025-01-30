Super Bowl ticket demand for Chiefs-Eagles highest in years on StubHub

[Source: Reuters]

Demand for tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs, battle the Philadelphia Eagles, for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title is outpacing every NFL championship matchup since 2019, according to ticket resale platform StubHub.

Kansas City are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years and StubHub said demand for tickets to the Feb. 9 game in New Orleans is the highest it has seen for a Chiefs’ Super Bowl on its platform.

“There’s been a narrative of ‘have we seen fan fatigue affect ticket sales?’ and sometimes you can draw that line,” said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.

“But that’s certainly not the case of what our data is showing so far for the Super Bowl.”

According to StubHub, sales are outpacing the Chiefs-Eagles title clash from February 2023 by nearly double with the average ticket price holding steady around $7,900.

StubHub also said that, according to billing addresses, fans from Pennsylvania are leading the charge when it comes to Super Bowl tickets and have purchased double the number compared to Chiefs fans from Missouri.

According to StubHub data, Eagles fans have gobbled up 12% of all Super Bowl tickets sold on its platform while Florida, Michigan, New York and California round out the top five U.S. states from which people are heading to the game.

Ticket marketplace TickPick said the cheapest get-in price is around $5,300 while the average is about $9,700.

The most expensive ticket for this Super Bowl is $54,000, TickPick says.

Super Bowl tickets are among the most coveted in all sports, notoriously hard to find, and their prices are impacted by the game’s location and which teams are playing.

The two Super Bowl teams split 35% of the tickets, the host team receives 5% and the remaining 29 NFL teams each get around 1% and hold lotteries among their season-ticket holders.

The NFL retains 25% of the tickets for media members, business and community partners. The league also gives away 500 tickets.