Sorovaki happy with agreement

Fiji Rugby Union operations manager Sale Sorovaki says he is happy that their double-booking for the HFC Bank Stadium with Fiji Football has been resolved weeks before their test against Scotland.

The two sporting bodies managed to come up with a solution with Fiji Sports Commission, which will see both events be held at the designated venue.

Fiji FA had booked the stadium from July 1st to the 21st for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup, however, FRU had booked the venue as well for their test with Scotland.

An agreement was quickly drawn up, where the test will go ahead on the 12th, but all damages to the ground must be fixed along with the markings and brandings before the next OFC match at the stadium.

“We both understand the importance of high performance, for both codes soccer and rugby. And we’re grateful to OFC for allowing ruby to come in and have that test match with Scotland. And that’s a huge event for the Fiji Rugby calendar for the Fiji Rugby year.”

He says resolving this issue early will allow both organizations to better prepare for these upcoming events.

The Flying Fijians will take on Scotland in their test on July 12, while the OFC Women’s Nations Cup will run from July 1st to the 21st.

