Sports

Sorovaki happy with agreement

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

April 30, 2025 4:05 pm

Fiji Rugby Union operations manager Sale Sorovaki

Fiji Rugby Union operations manager Sale Sorovaki says he is happy that their double-booking for the HFC Bank Stadium with Fiji Football has been resolved weeks before their test against Scotland.

The two sporting bodies managed to come up with a solution with Fiji Sports Commission, which will see both events be held at the designated venue.

Fiji FA had booked the stadium from July 1st to the 21st for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup, however, FRU had booked the venue as well for their test with Scotland.

Article continues after advertisement

An agreement was quickly drawn up, where the test will go ahead on the 12th, but all damages to the ground must be fixed along with the markings and brandings before the next OFC match at the stadium.

“We both understand the importance of high performance, for both codes soccer and rugby. And we’re grateful to OFC for allowing ruby to come in and have that test match with Scotland. And that’s a huge event for the Fiji Rugby calendar for the Fiji Rugby year.”

He says resolving this issue early will allow both organizations to better prepare for these upcoming events.

The Flying Fijians will take on Scotland in their test on July 12, while the OFC Women’s Nations Cup will run from July 1st to the 21st.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

RBF urged to brace for global trade shocks

Alleged killer of pregnant partner remanded

Lal questions neutrality of electoral review team members

Suva-Nausori traffic congestion under scrutiny

Fiji secures funding to remove derelict vessels

Plans to boost ICT jobs and digital skills

Workshop to enhance supply chain growth

India identified as high-potential tourism market

Radrodro clarifies supervision concerns

Call to allow ex-prisoners to contest election

Committee advocates for specialized anti-corruption court

Pakistan's minister Tarar warns of possible Indian military strike within 24-36 hours

Jackson shakes up Drua backline ahead of Reds showdown

Wallaroos start off with clarity session in Suva

Sorovaki happy with agreement

Meghan uses 'HRH' title but denies breaking rules

Shedeur Sanders' Browns jersey ranks third in rookie sales

Cuba arrests prominent dissident and rights activist Jose Daniel Ferrer

Kneecap: Rap group with 'different' controversy

US senator presses Trump on wrongly detained man after El Salvador cites US funds

OFC Championship and Flying Fijians Test at HFC Stadium

Prince William and Kate return to Scotland for anniversary

Firefly's Alpha rocket fails in space

Naihamu pushing for spot after injury setback

Fijiana set for LA 7s

Cyndi Lauper and more to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Timely assistance for Fiji beach volleyball

Schools futsal championship kicks off tomorrow

FTUC demands wage reform

Fiji expands global trade opportunities

Trump's approval steady, concerns over economy, immigration rise

Banana sector revitalization underway

Lily Allen apologizes for ‘being mean’ to Katy Perry

Fiji’s biggest cancer fundraiser launches in Suva

MoH encourages low-salt diet for better living

Wallabies coach Schmidt extends reign, Kiss confirmed as successor

Nadi man to front court for alleged murder

Syria's foreign minister expected to meet with State Dept officials in New York, sources say

Tarakinikini presents credentials to Israeli President

Rhimes was ‘terrified’ of Ellen Pompeo after casted on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

$15.9m for grid extension project

Rubio says concrete Ukraine proposals needed now, or US will step back

New equipment to boost daily operations for Natovi students

Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour with some help from her two daughters

Let's stick together, says Drua boss

Three people killed in shooting in Sweden, police say

Advantage PSG as Dembele seals narrow win at Arsenal

Spain, Portugal switch back on, seek answers after biggest ever blackout

Trump pressures Ukraine, Locals defend mineral rights

John Stamos slays drums on Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort,’ a song he says he’d never heard before

Local government targets abuse of funds

Radrodro pushes for inclusive education reforms

Littering is a shame, Fiji must do better: Bulitavu

Survivor calls for child trauma support

Carney aims for global leadership role against Trump after Canada election win

FICAC closes complaint against Bainimarama

FICAC drops case against Radrodro

PSC chair says zero tolerance for domestic, gender-based violence

Underwater technology to help tackle maritime crime

Ra villagers trained to boost aquaculture

No room for mistakes for Fijiana XV

Fijiana 7s looking to finish season on a high note

Real's Mendy sidelined with thigh injury

Minnesota United signs Julian Gressel

Two game ban for Yildiz after red card

Banking passwords stolen from Australians are being traded online by cybercriminals

FRA urged to present data before final Nadi layout

Naduvalo, Bose and Nakacia for World Rugby Awards

Supply chain issues impact projects

Policy to help protect fishers

Train the trainer program launched in Naitasiri

Daunakamakana works on aggressiveness

Energy project underway to benefit 900 households

Erin Patterson's murder trial over alleged mushroom killings begins today

Easter on the Park brings hope to vulnerable youths

India greats welcome 'rise of a phenom' in teen sensation Suryavanshi

Dolphins get star hooker back but forwards sidelined

Civil servants deserve better, Opposition MP tells parliament

Hesaie named RBF Chief Manager Economics

Rapid HIV test kits rolled out in Vanuabalavu

Judge questions US Defense Department role in Venezuelans' deportations

Peter Josip wins RAW comedy as industry evolves

Mexico will send more water to Texas to make up treaty shortfall, USDA says

BOI completes Haider’s passing investigation

Need for more international bouts

Women key to water decisions: Ro Filipe

Mini Games registrations closed before Fiji Finals

McKenzie out of Fijiana Test

Another alleged stabbing incident recorded

Call for church to minister beyond its walls

Suspected US airstrike hits Yemen migrant centre, Houthi TV says 68 killed

Kumar calls for tougher litter action

Immigration Ministry cracks down on illegal stay

Pool drawn for Fiji Gujarati IDC

Walesi Report still with FICAC

35 years of Round the Twist

Putin announces May 8-10 ceasefire, Ukraine wants truce now

Drua no longer in the hunt

WRC drivers reach agreement with FIA on swearing

Fréwaka: A haunting of Irish trauma

Indian prodigy smashes record-breaking IPL century

Lami communities unite to fight dengue

Security to be enhanced at major ports

Warriors' Stephen Curry named Teammate of Year

FNU empowers women in academia for social change

Pakistan defence minister says military incursion by India is imminent

Netflix’s ‘You’ Ends With Joe Goldberg Facing His Horrific Truth

Arsenal sets high ambitions

Power begins to return after huge outage hits Spain and Portugal

Conclave: How a movie mirrors a real papal election

Canadians vote in election dominated by concerns about Trump

Trump orders crackdown on sanctuary cities

US lawyer for Venezuelans held in El Salvador says government denied her access to clients

New champion to be crowned in the under 19 grade

Special needs segregation concerns raised

Fiji eyes local IV fluid manufacturing

Mother calls on women to escape abuse

Vanua Levu Road project progressing well

Ba Women FC in camp

New school policy announced

No cement shortage expected: FCCC

Plans for new climate, forest education curriculum

Kiran strengthens support for Daulomani Home

Paris St Germain set for Arsenal clash

Liverpool to celebrate historic title with parade

Prosecutors charge Vancouver man with murder for attack on Filipino festival

Kiran responds to Kumar's domestic violence claims

Police probe domestic violence incident

Minister updates parliament on school reconstruction

Team Fiji needs $3.5M for Mini Games

Candidates in Canada election make final pitches under shadow of Vancouver tragedy

Work underway to address gaps in aviation security

Primary School Netball starts tomorrow

US military limits disclosing details on Yemen strikes

Two men at police station following viral fight

Pacific surge in NCDs rate

North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia

Brothers to feature for Fiji at LA 7s

Tennessee Board of Parole recommends that governor pardon country star Jelly Roll

Export potential boosted by targeted workshop

Levuka heritage sites rehabilitation work begins

Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph

More than 30,000 people pack Rome church to visit Pope Francis' tomb

MP calls for drug testing at Coca-Cola games

72% of U.S goods enter Fiji duty-free: Kamikamica

Death toll from blast at Iran's Bandar Abbas port rises to 40

Tevita Kapawale’s murder trial nears conclusion

Baby Pearl claims two wins in Australia

Fiji and China join forces to transform TVET landscape

Rewa rides high on team encouragement

Jennifer Aniston cheekily acknowledges her Easter egg cameo on ‘The Last of Us’

Tree planting to enhance food and water security

FRU calls on fans for support this weekend

Jon Hamm explores the Dodgers and a dark history in Los Angeles in ‘The Big Fix’

Jalen Brunson fuels late rally as Knicks edge Pistons in Game 4

Trump officials push Russia-Ukraine peace deal after Vatican meeting

Fiji records $14m trade surplus with US

Ecuador opposition objects to election results after being denied recount

Villages to benefit from forest protection efforts

Women graduate from entrepreneurship training

Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham football club’s historic promotion

Israel says it strikes Hezbollah missiles in southern Beirut

Kim Kardashian expected to testify about violent 2016 Paris robbery as alleged ‘Grandpa Gang’ faces trial

Car plows through Vancouver Filipino festival, killing at least 11

Gaza ceasefire talks make some progress, Qatari PM says

Drua coach hails Savea's influence

Ba gets first win of the season

Western Division leads in family violence cases

Minister clarifies wage increase details

Matanisiga's double dazzler seals Rewa’s win

Aging infrastructure hinders Ministry’s work

Chaudhry defends son's online racist statements

Police pay tribute to ACP Raikaci

Liverpool thrash Tottenham to secure Premier League title

Somalia's prime minister appoints new defence minister in reshuffle

Ministry clarifies position on FCEF’s allegations

Man City beat Forest 2-0 to reach third straight FA Cup final

Recycling program postponed

Loloma Hour campaign

Investigation underway after mini-bus accident

There’s a reason why Yoda speaks so strangely

Domestic violence claims two lives

Panic in Pakistan as India vows to cut off Kashmir water supply

Kiran demands zero tolerance on family violence

Worker welfare at sea under spotlight

Raboiliku humbled by dual championship success

Matuku villages set for better connections

Collective action powers life-saving care for children

Tui Macuata backs police chief

Valentine hat-trick fuels Nadroga Victory

How realistic is the movie, ‘Conclave’?

Aniston cheekily acknowledges her Easter egg cameo - The Last of Us

Stephen Curry's 36 points help Warriors rally past Rockets

‘You’ brought Joe Goldberg’s story to a fitting conclusion

MGM pays for parents’ grandstand tickets

Jay Leno embraces being a caregiver for his wife

Fiji U19s bounce back with win over PNG

Fijiana player questioned, Matawalu’s wife recovering

Accident leaves several injured

Council pushes budget fixes