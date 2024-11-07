Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s starts in Levuka

The 4th Fiji Bitter Sevens Series Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s Tournament begins today at Nasau Park in Levuka, bringing together a vibrant mix of rugby, volleyball, and netball competitions.

Yalovata Rugby Vice President Meli Volau says the teams are in high spirits for the competitions.

“The turnout is good as always; we are expecting a large crowd to come to support their teams at Nasau Park. For everyone’s convenience, there will be approximately 10 food stalls available at the venue.”

In the main rugby competition, 32 teams will vie for the Cup and a grand prize of $7,000.

The tournament also includes eight womens teams competing for an $800 prize, 20 youth sides chasing $1,200, and 16 volleyball and netball teams.

