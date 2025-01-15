Women's division two teams down

[File Photo]

Organizers of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s have confirmed adjustments to the Women’s division of the tournament.

Originally set to feature 12 teams, the division will now include only 10 teams over the three-day event.

These changes have also led to updates in-game timings and revisions to the original schedule.

The Kadavu Women’s and Drua Women’s teams have withdrawn from the tournament, leaving a strong field of competitors.

The remaining teams vying for the title include the Pacific Nomads, New Zealand, Lilian’s Amazons, Ezers Women, Tagimoucia Ranadi, Bilo Bar Aflame Women, Seahawks, Lava City Women’s Rugby, Mount Masada and Tuva Women’s.

This shake-up adds an extra layer of unpredictability to the competition as teams adjust to the revised format.

The three-day event starts tomorrow until Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.