Sevens

Volavola addresses squad changes amid player choices

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

November 27, 2024 4:30 pm

Fijiana sevens coach Timoci Volavola has revealed that the team’s lineup this season features many new faces after several experienced players declined invitations to return.

Volavola said he reached out to some of the squad’s seasoned athletes, but they chose not to come back, leaving the door open for the new players to step up.

Their commitment, he says, is crucial as the team navigates this transitional phase.

Article continues after advertisement

“I gave them a call to come back, and they didn’t want to return. These new players, however, raised their hands to take on the challenge and represent the Fijiana 7s.”

Volavola praised the fresh recruits for their determination and commitment, saying they are ready to embrace the demands of competing at international level.

The Fijiana 7s will kick off their Dubai Sevens campaign against Ireland at 5:44 pm on Saturday, followed by Australia at 9:05 pm, and China at 1:13 am on Sunday.

The men’s team faces Spain at 6:06 pm and the USA at 9:52 pm on Saturday, before wrapping up their pool matches against New Zealand at 3:16 am Sunday.

 

Tower opening postponed following incident

Dawson’s judgement deferred

Healthcare facilities vulnerable to climate impacts

Student allegedly sexually harassed seeks USP Council support

Teenagers rescued from Waikalou River

USP’s application for interim injunction refused

TSLS announces new PhD opportunities

US national to know fate today

Police to implement strict security measures

Police raid more farms

Fiji to benefit from India’s solar project

Volavola addresses squad changes amid player choices

Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition

Canada hints at fast-tracking refugee refusals

Bolsonaro directly involved in 2022 coup plot

New NCC winner to be crowned for 2024

Italy recovers Etruscan artefacts dug up by 'amateurish' tomb raiders

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire Wednesday

London's pie and mash makers say Cockney favourite needs special status

Labor pushes three controversial migration bills

Kolinisau sets high standards for Dubai 7s

Rare pudu birth in Argentina sparks conservation hopes

Labasa targets improved outing at Primary School Games

Australia Senate committee backs bill to ban social media for children

USA All-Stars focus on team chemistry

Montoya still has a lot to offer

We will respond forcefully to ceasefire violations :Netanyahu

Caravaggio portrait goes on public display in Rome

Five survivors found day after Red Sea tourist boat sinking

Man City stunned by Feyenoord

Rod Stewart to play legends slot at Glastonbury next year

Arsenal thrash sporting in style

Key Russian air defence system hit in Ukraine Atacms strike

World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England

Trump camp says China 'Attacking' U.S. with Fentanyl, plans response

Ariana Grande flies home to see ‘Wicked’ with her Grandma

Israel security cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon

Close to 2000 athletes for Primary School Games

Navua backs local talent for Pacific Cup debut

Taveuni here for business

Rise in gender violence linked to drug crimes

Bula Bay excited for exposure at Coral Coast 7s

Neglect driving surge in crimes against children

Drug and alcohol abuse exacerbates child abuse

Troubled New Caledonia at 'turning point': New Zealand

Termite baiting programme expanded

Fiji to host 9th Pacific Tuna Forum

Savusavu Town Council highlights laxity of authorities

Community led solution is vital: Catanasiga

Ratoon management program to revive sugarcane sector

Gavoka calls for collective action on disaster resilience

Mexican president warns Trump tariffs will kill jobs, hints at retaliation

DPM Kamikamica joins global cooperative leaders in India

Workshop focuses on enhancing electoral trust

Saim's century helps Pakistan beat Zimbabwe

Amsterdam bans Lazio fans for Ajax Europa League game

Drake accuses label of using bots to boost Kendrick Lamar's song

Elton John album on hold

Trump plans new trade tariffs

Poor roads endanger commuters

University lecturer resigns amidst alleged sexual harassment claims

Rewa focuses on defense for Pacific Cup

Best-selling novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford dies

More females, primary students now involved in drugs

President praises staff for effort

Open dialogue on hormonal changes critical: Dr Devi

Sports can be a platform to battle issues

FCOSS calls for reimbursement of funds

Hydrogen-dual fuel generator used at Fiji Gas

Saifiti hungry like the Woolf for Dolphins' finals push

Band Aid star defends song as Megamix is released

New deal for Tagi at Bayonne

Sixteen missing after Red Sea tourist boat sinks

TotalEnergies halts Adani investments

Worrying crime statistics for October

MrBeast's 'Beast Games' premiere date

HRADC calls for investigation on allegedly brutality

Leonardo DiCaprio blasted as 'snob' for ‘disrespecting’ Fijian welcome

Judge dismisses special counsel's election case against Trump

KPMG Fiji backs gender equality

Taveuni ready for Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Jolie reveals kids avoid spotlight

Calls for harsher penalties, including death penalty, as Counter Narcotics Bill is drafted

Lautoka to miss regulars, Kakasi in for Pacific Cup

G7 seeks unity on ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Mock finally gets big hockey break

Police back spot checks in schools amid rising drug cases

Weightlifting Fiji plans to expand its reach

Woods will not compete at Hero World Challenge

Maria calls for change in mindset to combat GBV

Alleged electrocution at FHL Tower

Deadliest Israeli strike yet on central Beirut leaves gruesome scenes

Charles Spencer addresses age gap

West Ham win at Newcastle to ease pressure on Lopetegui

Sun Insurance reports impressive growth in profits

Biden, Macron set to announce Israel-Hezbollah truce

Teen dies in road crash

Nadi Hospital launches counselling services

Hugh grant denies kissing story

Adele’s emotional Vegas farewell

US prosecutors seeks dismissal of federal criminal cases against Trump

Missing Caubati woman found dead in Suva hotel

Kirk continues Corries’ hockey legacy

No legal power to evict villagers: Turaga

Strategy targets grassroots and schools in war against drugs

It’s on us: Byrne

Police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter

Vanuabalavu excited for Primary School Games

Disasters do not discriminate: Gavoka

Labasa hopes to continue winning momentum

Tyson-Paul promoter responds to rigging rumors

Village library reestablished by MoE

Fijians guaranteed ample supply of chicken for Christmas

Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup glory

October visitor arrivals increase by 7.7%

Meeting focuses on strengthening vaccination efforts

Camp give vulnerable boys a second chance

Far-right leads Romania election

Police investigate two separate deaths

Country wide community engagement for Drua

Apted reveals that ERA Act review process was one sided

Solomon Islands ready to host Oceania 7s

Feel free to sing in the cinema, says The Rock

Advocate calls on men to take stand against domestic violence

“FluTracking” to improve respiratory illness management

Hezbollah rockets hit Israel

Increase in young patients at St Giles

Tag rugby highlights fight against violence

Cybercriminals weaponize AI to outpace security measures

Heavy rain alert now in force

Students try out tracks for the first time

Nations meeting to address global plastic crisis

Lauren Laverne given 'all clear' following cancer diagnosis

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'sends cease-and-desist letter

Govind Park expected to host IDC 2025

Domestic violence continues to rise: FWCC

COP29 stalls on finance and fossil fuel phase-out: PICAN

Disney's 'Moana 2' premiere honors Hawaiian culture

'Dangerous' misinformation bill dumped from agenda

COVID, gay romance win awards

Frustrating loss says Nayacalevu

Australian visa scheme a 'breeding ground' for slavery

Late Pacific Cup prep for Lautoka

DCP Raikaci gives recommendations to improve drug testing

Vanuabalavu looking to gain exposure

Woman found dead in Suva hotel

Wicked, Gladiator II earn $270M

ADB study highlights economic impact of climate change

Great Han International allowed to resume limited construction

Police await court order

Schmidt feels Lions-taming project still on course

Yoshida to head Australia Fiji Business Council

Hibiscus financial statement still pending

Israel police fired in West Bank

Wicked stars reflect on magic

Bala slams delays in local elections

Zayn Malik tributes Liam Payne

Hezbollah rockets hit near Tel Aviv

LTA concerned with recent spate of accidents

Police refute claims of drug injection in coconuts

Empowering Local Communities for Climate Change Adaptation

Loganimasi in World Rugby 7s Dream Team of the Year

Trump picks Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary

Brad Pitt stunt shocks fans

British man captured while fighting with Ukraine

Adele admits Las Vegas residency had a 'rocky' start

Warring sectarian groups to pause fighting in Pakistan

Moana role brought Dwayne Johnson closer to own culture

Ten minutes per half at Coral Coast 7s men’s final

School bag checks allowed under Education Act

90 gold medals at Primary School Games

Ram wins BSAF A grade tournament

More than 3500 students involved in drugs

Rehaan to continue family darts legacy

Emerging trends in gender-based violence

Subrails creating new employment with expansion

Vulnerable nations receive token pledge at COP29

Gaza City suburb evacuated, spurs wave of displacement

FCS committed to improving psychological services

Labasa mini job fair to target youths

Sharma highlights gravity of gender inequality in workplaces

Liverpool go eight points clear after Salah's win

Second phase of Yatule Resort improvements to begin next year

Nine-try England hammer Japan to end losing run in style

Amorim's Man United reign begins with low key draw at Ipswich

Scotland end Australia’s Grand Slam hopes with 27-13 victory

Turaga calls for strengthened collaboration to tackle crime

Valentine thankful for opportunity

Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Ukraine war with NATO chief

Grace Road Group denies breaches

BSAF wraps up year with ranking tournaments

Man charged over alleged security breach

Qoma villagers face marketing access challenges

Late change for Wallabies

New show to bring fresh perspectives

Sinner sends holders Italy into Davis Cup final

Farrell pleased with big win over Fiji

Shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan, gunman dead

Seven new players for Fiji Warriors women's hockey

I will convey my decision to Tikoduadua first: Rabuka