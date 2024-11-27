Volavola addresses squad changes amid player choices

Fijiana sevens coach Timoci Volavola has revealed that the team’s lineup this season features many new faces after several experienced players declined invitations to return.

Volavola said he reached out to some of the squad’s seasoned athletes, but they chose not to come back, leaving the door open for the new players to step up.

Their commitment, he says, is crucial as the team navigates this transitional phase.

“I gave them a call to come back, and they didn’t want to return. These new players, however, raised their hands to take on the challenge and represent the Fijiana 7s.”

Volavola praised the fresh recruits for their determination and commitment, saying they are ready to embrace the demands of competing at international level.

The Fijiana 7s will kick off their Dubai Sevens campaign against Ireland at 5:44 pm on Saturday, followed by Australia at 9:05 pm, and China at 1:13 am on Sunday.

The men’s team faces Spain at 6:06 pm and the USA at 9:52 pm on Saturday, before wrapping up their pool matches against New Zealand at 3:16 am Sunday.