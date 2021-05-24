Home

Sevens

Valkyries Women's Rugby Club welcomes Nakoci

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 25, 2021 5:18 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The Valkyries Women’s Rugby Club welcomed back experienced player and Fijiana 7s Olympics bronze medalist, Aloesi Nakoci.

Nakoci arrived in Suva this morning upon completion of the team’s 14-days quarantine in Nadi.

She has been away from family and friends for more than five months in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Club treasurer Emma Lynda Talei says Nakoci has been an exemplary player since joining the Valkyries in 2012.

“She is a dedicated player, on and off the field. She’s someone that gives her 100 percent to her training and the game.”

Talei says they knew from day one the Ra native would go far in her rugby career.

“She’s been through so much in terms of balancing her personal life with her sporting career. So, it’s a great achievement for her, the club, and of course the Tailevu women’s club which she was a part of.”

The club will do a small celebration tomorrow to recognize Nakoci’s achievements before she heads down to her family in Ra on Friday.

