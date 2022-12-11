USA powers through in second-half to defeat Fiji

Manueli Maisamoa scoring Fiji's lone goal. [Source: World Cup Media]
USA 7s took down a desperate Fijian side to advance to the semi-finals of the Cape Town 7s.
Fiji lost 17-7 although the side was leading 7-0 in the first half.
Manueli Maisamoa scored the first and only try for Fiji before USA ran rampant with three tries.
Raw power 🔋@fijirugby take an early lead against USA!
— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 10, 2022
The three tries from USA were scored by Joe Schroeder, David Still and Malacchi Esdale.
💥 Big hits and an even bigger try 💥
It's physicality like this that sees @USARugby into the #CapeTown7s semi-finals with a victory over Fiji 💪
— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 10, 2022