USA powers through in second-half to defeat Fiji

Manueli Maisamoa scoring Fiji's lone goal. [Source: World Cup Media]

USA 7s took down a desperate Fijian side to advance to the semi-finals of the Cape Town 7s.

Fiji lost 17-7 although the side was leading 7-0 in the first half.

Manueli Maisamoa scored the first and only try for Fiji before USA ran rampant with three tries.

The three tries from USA were scored by Joe Schroeder, David Still and Malacchi Esdale.