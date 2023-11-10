Two wins down for Fijiana 7s

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s has continued to impress the fans as they defeated Tonga 40-5 in their second pool game this evening at the Oceania Rugby 7s Championship currently underway at Brisbane in Australia.

The side defeated the Cook Islands 50-0 in their first pool game.

The side will meet American Samoa in their last pool game at 4.18pm tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will clash against New Zealand at 9.42 tonight.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.