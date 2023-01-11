Tuqiri urges local players to shine during Coral Coast 7s

Former professional dual-code rugby footballer Lote Tuqiri

Former professional dual-code rugby footballer Lote Tuqiri is looking forward to some scintillating 3 days of rugby when the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s kicks off tomorrow.

Back in the country after 3 years, Tuqiri says this year’s tournament will be competitive given the two years of the pandemic.

The Namatakula man says the Coral Coast 7s has also grown in leaps and bounds.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuqiri says it’s the perfect opportunity for players that are serious about their rugby career.

“I think this is the time to shine if you are a local player, there’s a lot of exposure that comes with this tournament, names like Filipe Daugunu has done really well here and a few other guys that have done really well here and have gone on to get contracts so its really good for their exposure.”

Tuqiri says to also have Kenyan 7s legend Collins Injera over is huge for the tournament as he and rugby league great Noa Nadruku will be inducted into the Rugby Walk of Fame in Sigatoka Town.

He adds with a few overseas teams also part of the tournament, it definitely will be a cracker.

The Coral Coast 7s starts tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and admission is free for three days.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.