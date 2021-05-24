Tuivuaka plans for next step

Fiji 7s gold medalist Asaeli Tuivuaka is juggling options on his next step.

The ‘Tank’ plans to represent the nation in the World Sevens series but, he has his options open.

He says donning the white jumper in the Commonwealth Games and, World Cup is his immediate goal but, he also has his eyes set on joining the Fiji Drua.

“For sure I’ll keep playing for Fiji. There is interest from the Fijian Drua and I’m still juggling my mind around that.”

Fiji’s ‘Mike Tyson’ assures that his interest lies with Fiji with no plans on playing overseas.

Tuivuaka is spending time with his family before the national 7s team heads back into camp.