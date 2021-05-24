Tui Macuata welcomes Maqala

Fiji rugby star Sireli Maqala finally reunited with his family today after more than five months.

He left his family to pursue his rugby dream after overcoming some serious injuries but today he returned home with an Olympic Games gold medal around his neck.

Before heading to his home in Labasa, Maqala stopped at the chiefly village of Naduri where he was welcomed by the Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Ratu Wiliame who is related to Maqala’s mum says he is proud of the youngster’s achievement.

The Macuata High Chief says he knew Maqala as a young boy who grew up in Delailabasa and worked hard to achieve his dream of representing Fiji in 7s.

The Tui Macuata also presented a Tabua to acknowledge Maqala for his historical achievement.

Ratu Wiliame says Maqala’s parents have to be acknowledged as well because of their commitments and sacrifices.

‘Today you’ve seen we’ve to feel what an Olympic medal is like, feeling the weight you know what you have to go through to get that you know even though he’s wearing that everybody is really proud and I’m very proud today so this ceremony was just to acknowledge his achievement and to acknowledge the parents”.

The 21-year-old from Bureiwai, Nakorotubu in Ra proved his worth at the Tokyo Olympic Games and never missed a match even though he was named as a 13th player.

Thanks to a regulation change by the IOC days before the Olympics gave the 13th player the chance to play anytime and not just come in as an injury cover.

Even the commentators were surprised to see how composed Maqala was from the first game against Japan and all to the way to the final because he hasn’t featured in the World Sevens Series.

Many don’t realize that this time last year, the youngster broke his leg and never thought he would play again, but today he returned home as an Olympic gold medalist and is also now a household name.