Tubarua and Ralagi for Bowl final

It will be a NNN Tubarua and Ralagi 7s Bowl final in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth division.

Tubarua defeated Natabua Beez 15-5 in the second semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Navosa-based team scored two tries in two minutes, Ryan Cagilaba crossing first before Alipate Vucukula dotted their second.

They led 10-0 at the break.

Vucukula got his double in the second spell, finishing off a well-executed team play.

The try scorer was later sent off for a dangerous play, presenting an opportunity for Natabua to register its first points.

In the first semi-final, Ralagi 7s defeated Tuva Youth 15-5.

You can watch the Coral Coast 7s live on the FBC Sports HD channel.