Tubarua and Ralagi for Bowl final

It will be a NNN Tubarua and Ralagi 7s Bowl final in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth division.
Tubarua defeated Natabua Beez 15-5 in the second semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
The Navosa-based team scored two tries in two minutes, Ryan Cagilaba crossing first before Alipate Vucukula dotted their second.
They led 10-0 at the break.
Vucukula got his double in the second spell, finishing off a well-executed team play.
The try scorer was later sent off for a dangerous play, presenting an opportunity for Natabua to register its first points.
In the first semi-final, Ralagi 7s defeated Tuva Youth 15-5.
