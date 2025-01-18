Torosi scores winner, Fiji 7s in final

The Mike Friday 7s Select is through to the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s final after beating Manu Samoa 7s 19-14 in extra time.

National rep Ilikimi Torosi muscled his way through two Samoan defenders to score the winning try.

The match ended 14-all after normal time.

They’ll meet the Fiji 7s in the final after the Osea Kolinisau coached team beat Fijian Drua 28-5 in the second semifinal.

Drua struck first through Ilaisa Droasese before Pilipo Bukayaro scored a double to put the Fiji 7s in front.

Terio Tamani added another converted try and Sakiusa Siqila scored another to win 28-5.

The final will kick off at 5pm and you can catch all the action on FBC Sports.