Teba out, Radianirova in

Fiji 7s. [Source: Lorraine Raiwalui-Suka/ Facebook]

Fiji 7s speedster Iowane Teba is out of the London 7s which kicks off tonight.

Teba has been replaced by British Army rep Soloadrau Radianirova.

Radianirova played for Wardens in 2016.

World Rugby has published the squads that will be featuring this weekend with Fiji submitting their list without Teba.

The Fiji 7s side will play Ireland at 9:23 tonight.

Their second match is against Argentina tomorrow at 12:53am and Japan at 4:03am.