Solikoviti returns home an Olympic hero

It was an emotional moment for Fijiana 7s rep Vasiti Solikoviti being reunited with her family today after six months.

Although she has spent time away before, this occasion was different for the Yasawa native, returning home with an Olympic bronze medal.

As close friends and family of Solikoviti celebrated her achievements, it was not the same for the Olympic hero without her late grandmother.

Solikoviti wished she could have celebrated the moment with her.

“Represent Fiji in 7s rugby was not part of the plan. But I would like to thank everyone who stood by me and supported me along the way. Though my namesake who had always encouraged her to chase her dreams is not here today, I know she’ll be proud.”

Her father, Paula Solikoviti says it was a proud moment not only for him personally but the entire family.

“After six months, I was able to see my daughter today. I always believed in her and I am happy to be able to celebrate this achievement.”

The Olympic bronze medalist played football before switching to rugby. She says she has no plans on switching back any time soon.