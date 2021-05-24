Solikoviti credits late grandmother

Winning an Olympic medal with the Fijiana has been a dream come true for Vasiti Solikoviti.

But just like anything worth achieving in life the journey was far from easy.

The Olympic bronze medalist started playing football before switching to rugby.

Solikoviti says she was able to overcome many challenges by taking inspiration from her late grandmother who had always encouraged her to chase her dreams.

“I took it upon myself to look after my late grandmother when she was sick. She had always reminded me that I was destined for greater things and that is something I will not forget.”

She adds whatever little support the Fijiana team had, they ensured they made their mark on the world stage.

“But still rugby in Fiji is still evolving and there is not much support as compared to the men’s team. Even though we didn’t get much as compared to the men, we were not disheartened and but kept working hard.”

With the Rugby World Cup and Commonwealth Games next year, Solikoviti is ready to put on the national jumper again.