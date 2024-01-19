Saunaka lights up CC 7s beating Fiji Babaas

Saunaka put up a brave display to pull off a 14-7 upset win over the Fiji Babaas in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Led by 2016 Olympic Games 7s gold medallist Vatemo Ravouvou, Saunaka had the crowd on its feet from the opening whistle and raced to a 7-0 lead at the breather courtesy of a converted try to Josese Rokoua.

Rokoua scored another try in the second spell as the Lawaqa Park crowd smelled an upset in the air.

The Fiji Babaas rebounded in the second spell with a try to Ropate Rere and tried to score the winner but were denied by a stern Saunaka defense.

In another match, Tabadamu lost to Tubarua Highlanders 24-19.