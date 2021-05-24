Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strives to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Olympic gold the best of them all: Radradra

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 5:06 pm

Semi Radradra has achieved a lot in both his rugby union and rugby league careers but he says the Olympic Games gold medal memory will live with him for the rest of his life.

Many know Radradra as a Taveuni man but originally he’s from Nukunuku, Lakeba in Lau.

His paternal aunties’ from Lau today hosted the World Rugby star in Makoi, Nasinu to acknowledge his achievement with the Fiji 7s side three weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Radradra says it’s great to spend some quality time with his family.

“Especially today with occasion with the family is something very special you know and I feel so blessed. A lot of the people say they dream to be in that position and I’m so blessed to win a gold medal and it’s something that the boys especially myself will cherish forever.”

The 29-year-olds uncle Marika Loabuka says they are really humbled to see Radradra with his family today.

“I’m his dad’s younger brother and we were raised in Vanua Levu but we are thankful today that Semi accepted our invitation to come and see his relatives from Nukunuku in Lau.”

Radradra is supposed to travel to Taveuni but nothing is confirmed with the restrictions in place.

He says he may have to cancel his trip to the garden island and head back to England with his family as time is not on his side.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.