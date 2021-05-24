Olympic gold the best of them all: Radradra

Semi Radradra has achieved a lot in both his rugby union and rugby league careers but he says the Olympic Games gold medal memory will live with him for the rest of his life.

Many know Radradra as a Taveuni man but originally he’s from Nukunuku, Lakeba in Lau.

His paternal aunties’ from Lau today hosted the World Rugby star in Makoi, Nasinu to acknowledge his achievement with the Fiji 7s side three weeks ago.

Radradra says it’s great to spend some quality time with his family.

“Especially today with occasion with the family is something very special you know and I feel so blessed. A lot of the people say they dream to be in that position and I’m so blessed to win a gold medal and it’s something that the boys especially myself will cherish forever.”

The 29-year-olds uncle Marika Loabuka says they are really humbled to see Radradra with his family today.

“I’m his dad’s younger brother and we were raised in Vanua Levu but we are thankful today that Semi accepted our invitation to come and see his relatives from Nukunuku in Lau.”

Radradra is supposed to travel to Taveuni but nothing is confirmed with the restrictions in place.

He says he may have to cancel his trip to the garden island and head back to England with his family as time is not on his side.