Nagasau aims to guide younger Fijiana players

Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau believes she has a duty to guide the younger players in the squad as they prepare for more opportunities in the future.

Nagasau and a few Fijiana members arrived into the capital city this morning after their 14-day mandatory quarantine in Nadi.

The skipper says she wants to continue donning the white jersey and help guide the younger Fijiana players.

“For me right now just to get them right on board, we have opened the door for them there’s big opportunities in front of us and we want to go back and help out the grassroots and help out the grassroots here in Fiji”.

Fijiana Manager Vela Naucukidi says the girls have been reminded to keep fit as they spend time with family.

“They will be returning to camp soon that in preparation for the upcoming HSBC series if that’s a go ahead and next year the commonwealth game and the world cup”.

The Fijiana 7s team now have the Commonwealth Games and the HSBC series next on the list.