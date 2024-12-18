Leuta makes Friday’s Coral Coast 7s squad

Former USA 7s rep, Matai Leuta [Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Former USA 7s rep, Matai Leuta, is the latest player to join the McDonalds Mike Friday Select 7s for the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next month.

Leuta who has paternal links to Nayau, Lau will be heading back to his island home to showcase his natural 7s abilities, his strong physical presence and a cool, calm demeanor.

Mike Friday utilised Leuta’s services during his time as the American national 7s coach.

Leuta will line up alongside the legends of the game during the three days of the premier 7s event in the South Pacific.

He’ll join a team that will have the likes of double Olympic gold medalist, Jerry Tuwai, Rosco Specman of South Africa, Harry MacNulty from Ireland and Welshman Dr Luke Treharne.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park from January 16 to 18.