Kolinisau names team for Coral Coast Sevens

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team has unveiled its squad for this week’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens, featuring a mix of seasoned players and emerging stars.

Leading the team are experienced names like Waisea Nacuqu, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, and Sevuloni Mocenacagi, who bring invaluable skill and leadership to the side.

Joining them are Jeremaia Matana, Joseva Talacolo, and Filipe Sauturaga, who have consistently proven their worth on the international stage.

The squad also includes promising young talents such as Sakiusa Siqila, Rubeni Kabu, and Kavekini Tanivanuakula.

Other key players include Suliano Volivolituevei, George Bose, Joji Nasova, Sakiusa Siqila, and Terio Veilawa, all of whom bring depth and versatility to the team.

The Coral Coast Sevens will serve as a vital preparation ground for the squad as they gear up for the Perth Sevens and continue their World Series campaign.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch all games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports.