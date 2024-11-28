Kolinisau excited for debutants at Dubai

George Bose (left) and Kavekini Tanivanuakula

Fiji men’s sevens coach Osea Kolinisau is eager to see debutants George Bose and Kavekini Tanivanuakula take the field at the Dubai 7s this weekend.

Kolinisau believes the two players, selected for their hard work and skill, will bring fresh energy to the team as they step into the international arena.

Their presence, he says, is a testament to the depth of talent in Fijian rugby.

“I’m excited about the two debutants, and it’s thrilling to see them get wide-eyed seeing the stadium for the first time. I can’t wait to see them donning the white jersey and bringing out the hard work and skills I saw in them.”

The Fiji men’s sevens team will kick off their Dubai Sevens campaign against Spain at 6:06 pm on Saturday, followed by a clash with the USA at 9:52 pm. They will conclude their pool matches against New Zealand at 3:16 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana Sevens team begins their tournament against Ireland at 5:44 pm on Saturday before facing Australia at 9:05 pm and China at 1:13 am on Sunday.