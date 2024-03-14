Hong Kong 7s is everything: Serevi

Waisale Serevi [left] after winning the Hong Kong Sevens [Source: RugbyPass]

The Hong Kong 7s will forever be associated with many former players and one of them is Waisale Serevi, the ‘King of Sevens’.

When interviewed by The Rugby Journal, the sevens legend says without the Hong Kong 7s, there would be no Waisale Serevi.

Serevi who burst onto the international sevens scene at So Kon Po, winning the Most Valuable Player award as a 20-year-old at his debut tournament in 1989, 10 years before the World Sevens Series was launched.

The former Fiji 7s captain and coach says without the Hong Kong 7s there would have been no Series and Olympics.

Serevi will be in Hong Kong again this year for its final year at the iconic venue before moving to a new stadium next year.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s is in pool A with France, Australia and Canada while the women’s have Australia, South Africa and Ireland in their group.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off on the 5th of April and you can watch the Fiji men’s and women’s pool matches on FBC TV.