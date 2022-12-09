Great to be back home: Soyizwapi

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana 7s side will begin their Cape Town 7s campaign tonight against Great Britain at 10:44pm while the Fiji 7s team’s first match will be against France at 5:35am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, South Africa men’s captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says it’s wonderful to have the Cape Town Sevens back in town.

He says they’re very lucky to host the Rugby World Cup Sevens only a couple of months ago and are really grateful for that experience, but somehow this feels different.

According to Soyizwapi, the vibe around the city is different and after doing well in Dubai last weekend, the Springboks 7s are ready to deliver again.

‘It’s better playing at home, you have your friends, you have your families, you have your wives and fiancées out there in the stands so it’s really amazing and great be here at home, and the supporters they always support us so well whether we playing here or away so to be able to play in front of them is special.’

The Fijiana’s next match is against Brazil at 3:30am tomorrow and New Zealand at 11:03pm.

Waisea Nacuqu and the Fiji 7s will hosts South Africa at 9:19pm tomorrow and Canada at 2:38am on Sunday.