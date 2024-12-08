Fijiana thumps Vanuatau to book spot in Oceania 7s semis

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
The Fijiana Development side ran in a total of eight tries to beat Vanuatu 48-0 in the Oceania 7s quarter-final in the Solomon Islands this morning.
The side now books their spot in the semi-finals, where their opponent is still yet to be confirmed
The two sides last met in Fiji’s opening match, where they secured a similar 46-0 win over Vanuatu.
The side managed to take a 22-0 lead at halftime, scoring four tries in both halves.
Meanwhile, the Men’s side will play Australia in their quarter-final match.
