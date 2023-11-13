Fijiana shifts focus to preparation

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s team is now fully dedicated to preparing for the Paris Olympics next year.

This follows their qualification after a remarkable victory against Papua New Guinea in the Oceania 7s Championship Olympics final.

Captain Ana Naimasi emphasizes that they will not be leaving any stones unturned.

Naimasi stated that they will return to work on their weaknesses before the highly anticipated game next year.

However, the team settled for second place overall at the Oceania 7s tournament after losing to Australia 26-0 in the final match, which concluded last night.