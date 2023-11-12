Fijiana marches to Olympic Qualifier final

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side dominated the first semifinal against Samoa, securing a spot in the Olympics qualifier final.

With a final score of 42-0, Fiji displayed their speed and efficiency, scoring their first try within a minute of the game and adding three more shortly after.

At halftime, Fiji held a commanding 28-0 lead. In the second half, Samoa focused on defense, allowing Fiji to score only one more try.

Article continues after advertisement

The tries were scored by Reapi Uluinasau, Vani Buleki, Aluwesi Naikoci, Maria Rokotuisiga, and Lavena Cavuru.

Fijiana will face Papua New Guinea in the Oceania Women’s Olympic final will be at 6.24 pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.