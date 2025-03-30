Fijiana finish fifth at Hong Kong 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana women’s team wrapped up their Hong Kong 7s journey with a fifth place finish after beating the USA 19-7 in the 5th place play-off.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau got the Fijiana on the board first, showing their attacking intent early on.

But the USA hit back quickly.

They pounced on a Fijian turnover, and a player sprinted down the field to score, tying the game up at halftime.

The second half was all Fiji, though. Sesenieli Donu and Rogosau Adimereani both crossed the try line, giving Fiji a comfortable lead and sealing the 19-7 win.

