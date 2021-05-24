Fijiana breaks barriers, bright future for women’s rugby

The next generation of Fijiana players will not have to live in fear of stereotypes against women and girls in rugby.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar believes this was the bigger goal achieved from the Tokyo Olympics following an historic performance by the Saiasi Fuli coached side.

Mar says Fijiana’s inspiring performance has broken any barrier there was for women’s rugby in the country.

“I’m sure that every young girl now having seen this will say to themselves, I’m sure I can do this as well. When you think about it, Fijiana’s win could very well have been a gold or silver, they were that close in the semifinal so they did extremely well.”

Coach Saiasi Fuli says it took a lot of hard work and determination to get the team where it is today and to also pave the way for young inspiring female ruggers.

He says the support from the public has been an overwhelming feeling for the players.

“It’s always negative in the past and also it depends on the results and we emphasized as a management that the only way we can change the perspective of the public and the supporters is by training hard, work hard as individuals, grow as a group, grow as a rugby player and produce results.”

The Fijiana 7s team and management are currently serving their 14 days quarantine in Sofitel Resort in Nadi.