Fiji wins third pool match

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team is a game away from the quarterfinals of the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship after beating the Oceania Barbarians 31-12.

It is Fiji’s third win in their pool match, and they will now face Australia later this afternoon in their final pool match.

The Barbarians scored the first try of the match just two minutes from kickoff.

However, Fiji made a comeback and dominated the first half with a 19-5 score line.

Despite a few mistakes, Fiji managed to continue dominance in the second half with another two tries to seal the game, while the Barbarians only managed to scoop an additional try.

The tries for Fiji were scored by Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba, Josefa Talacolo, Josese Batirerega, and Terio Tamani.

Fiji will face Australia next at 6.25 this evening.