Fiji set to face New Zealand in Men’s international final

Iowane Teba scores [File Photo]

The Oceania Rugby Men’s International final will see the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team go up against New Zealand, with Fiji having maintained an unbeaten record in the pool games.

The match is set to take place at 5.18 p.m.

Samoa and Papua New Guinea will compete in the men’s Olympic final at 5.40 p.m.

In the Oceania Women’s division, American Samoa and Nauru will face off in the first semifinal at 2 p.m., followed by the Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands at 2.22 p.m.

The final will be held at 9.30 p.m., while the men’s final will be at 10 p.m.

Fijiana will play Samoa in the first semifinal of the women’s Olympic qualifiers at 2.44 p.m., while Papua New Guinea will take on Tonga at 3.06 p.m.

The final is scheduled for 6.24 p.m.

In the Women’s International, New Zealand will play against Australia at 6.02 p.m. All matches can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.